State prison staffers sickened by suspicious substance

MERCER, Pa. - Pennsylvania officials say six staff members at a state prison were sickened by a suspicious substance.
The workers were searching a cell and packing inmate property around 2 p.m. Monday at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer when they either came into contact with the substance or someone who had contact with the substance.
All six were treated at a hospital. Five of the staffers were released later Monday, but the sixth required the administration of the opioid overdose antidote naloxone.
State police and corrections officials are investigating the incident.
