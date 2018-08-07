  • State prison staffers sickened by suspicious substance

    Updated:

    MERCER, Pa. - Pennsylvania officials say six staff members at a state prison were sickened by a suspicious substance.

    The workers were searching a cell and packing inmate property around 2 p.m. Monday at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer when they either came into contact with the substance or someone who had contact with the substance.

    Related Headlines

    All six were treated at a hospital. Five of the staffers were released later Monday, but the sixth required the administration of the opioid overdose antidote naloxone.

    State police and corrections officials are investigating the incident.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories