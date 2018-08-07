Police searching for 'dangerous' man after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - New Kensington police are searching for a man they are calling “dangerous” after they say he ambushed his ex-girlfriend while she was delivering newspapers, then violently attacked her.
At one point, police say he tried to duct tape her hands together and kidnap her.
The man’s name is Jeremy Chambers, and he was just recently released from jail.
He is wanted on charges of attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and robbery of a motor vehicle.
Pictures of the woman are circulating on social media, and show her with a swollen face and a black and blue eye.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is speaking with the victim and is also working to learn where police are in their search for him for 11 at 11.
