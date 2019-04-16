The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the petition by Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who wants to delay the June 30 end of a consent decree involving UPMC and Highmark Health.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- UPMC fights back against attorney general's attempt to extend consent decree
- AG talks about UPMC-Highmark dispute
- Attorney general announces legal action in UPMC-Highmark dispute
A Commonwealth Court judge has ruled he lacked authority to extend the scheduled dissolution of the companies' relationship.
The Supreme Court will hear oral argument in the matter when it meets in Harrisburg in mid-May.
The companies in 2014 signed a five-year consent decree that kept in-network rates for Highmark customers in the Pittsburgh area and Erie.
The end of that agreement may make patients with Highmark insurance unable to get in-network treatment through UPMC's network.
TRENDING NOW:
- Heavy police presence in downtown Pittsburgh, car towed
- Man in custody after hostage incident in Washington County
- ‘World's Largest Rubber Duck' making another stop in Pennsylvania
- VIDEO: Man claims to be UPMC employee, tries to steal woman's car from hospital garage
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}