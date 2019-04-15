UPMC told the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that it should deny Attorney General Josh Shapiro's attempt to extend the UPMC-Highmark consent decree, which it did in 2018.
A Commonwealth Court judge April 3 dealt a blow to Shapiro's attempts to extend the decree, saying that the Supreme Court had already ruled in 2018 surrounding Medicare Advantage that the decree was to end June 30. But the judge also left open an appeal to the Supreme Court, which Shapiro did April 9. Shapiro cited a general modification clause in the consent decree that would allow the date to be extended.
Related Headlines
But UPMC in a court filing Friday said Shapiro tried "to pour its old wine into a new legal bottle" and that the provision doesn't supercede the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling. It also questioned the attorney general's authority to do so and why it didn't ask for a change to the termination date in its five-year term.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Derry Borough mayor accused of pointing gun at boy who got into fight with son
- Coroner called to Leechburg home
- Restaurants add surcharge to patrons' tabs to help offset employee health care costs
- VIDEO: Mother fighting parking ticket after pulling over to breastfeed crying baby
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}