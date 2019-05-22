Pianist gives concert from vertical piano hanging from construction crane

SION, Switzerland - About 200 people gathered Tuesday at a construction site in Switzerland to watch a most unusual performance.
Hanging from a crane, a musician gave an airborne piano concert dangling over the future site of a hospital parking garage. Spectators looked up and took photos as Alain Roche played his vertical piano high above the ground.
The crane operator was part of the performance. He could not hear the music, but managed to choreograph the crane's movements into an aerial spectacle.
Roche describes his art as a kind of poetry confronting two universes: a classical piano and a dusty construction site.
How does he practice playing while suspended on his back? Roche has a piano at home that he is able to play vertically about four inches off the floor.
