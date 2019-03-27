PITTSBURGH - Point Park University is teaming up with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Cleveland Cavaliers and local esports team Pittsburgh Knights to bring a video game tournament to the Steel City.
The Steel City Showdown will be held at the university's Pittsburgh Playhouse from May 10 through the 12 and will feature competitions in three games: Super Smash Bros., NBA 2K and NHL 2K. First place in each tournament will net the winner $1,000, while runner-up will receive $500.
