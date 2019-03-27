  • Point Park partners with pro teams for Pittsburgh esports tournament

    By: Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Point Park University is teaming up with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Cleveland Cavaliers and local esports team Pittsburgh Knights to bring a video game tournament to the Steel City.

    >>RELATED: Scholarships for gamers? Colleges now fielding varsity eSports teams

    Related Headlines

    The Steel City Showdown will be held at the university's Pittsburgh Playhouse from May 10 through the 12 and will feature competitions in three games: Super Smash Bros., NBA 2K and NHL 2K. First place in each tournament will net the winner $1,000, while runner-up will receive $500.

    Read more about the Steel City Showdown in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories