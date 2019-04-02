PITTSBURGH - Rosedale Technical College and the Dean Institute of Technology announced Thursday that they would merge their operations, effective immediately.
"By joining forces, students will have the opportunity to continue to seek training in the skilled trades so desperately needed by our local economy," said Rosedale Tech President Dennis Wilke in a prepared statement.
The current location of Dean Tech in Beechview will close and all operations will be moved to Rosedale's campus in Kennedy Township. The combined school will be known as Rosedale Technical College, with Dean Tech President Jim Dean serving on the college's board of directors.
