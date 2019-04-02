0 13-year-old buys car for his mom, trades in his Xbox

FERNLEY, Nev. - A 13-year-old in Nevada bought a car for his mother. The teen earned money by doing yard work and traded his Xbox to surprise the single mom with the purchase.

Krystal Preston told KOLO that her son William, "was tired of seeing me cry." Preston lives as a single mom in Fernley with her three kids and three dogs.

The family recently started life over from scratch. That's when her oldest son, William, stepped up. "At my low point, here comes my son. Everybody goes through rough patches in their life, but there's good that can come from any situation as long as somebody with a heart does it," said Preston.

Outside school, William does yard and house work for people in the community to make a little extra money. "I saw people on YouTube where they get their mom a car and then surprise their mom with that car, and then I wanted to do that," said William.

William then turned to Facebook, where he saw a woman was selling a white Chevy Metro. "It was really cheap, so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it. And at first she said no, and then she thought about it, and then she said yes," said William.

"He kept coming in and asking me odd questions about vehicles and different parts, and I was like OK, why, what?" said Preston.

William's quest soon became reality. "'Mom, I got you a car,' and then she said, 'No you didn't,' and then I said 'I did,' and she didn't believe me. She picked us up and we went to her house, and then I said, 'Mom there's your car,'" said William.

"I lost it. I bawled so bad. I was just like, 'There's no way. What 13 year old do you know buys their mom a car?' I don't know any, never heard of any," said Preston. "I can't even express it, like there's no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am."

A son's selfless deed more than just providing for his mother and family, he's showing that age is simply a number and you can make a huge difference at any time.



CNN/KOLO