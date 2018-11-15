Police car hits fleeing murder suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Dashcam video shows a murder suspect shooting at police officers in Michigan, stopped only when he is hit by a police SUV.
A Grand Rapids police officer, seeing the man shoot at officers on a highway, intentionally hit the suspect with his SUV in September.
Investigators say Adam Nolin killed his girlfriend in Wyoming, then fled to Michigan. During a police chase, he crashed his truck and began running from police, shooting at them as he went.
The officer rammed into Nolin to end the pursuit.
Nolin was not seriously injured, suffering only from abrasions to his face, but he is now alleging police brutality.
Michigan State Police are investigating the use of force.
