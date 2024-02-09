Police in Westmoreland County asking for help locating missing teenager

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Police in Jeannette, Westmoreland County are asking for help in locating a teenager.

Josefina Chairez, 14, was seen leaving Jeannette Senior High School around lunchtime on Thursday.

According to police, Chairez just moved here from Orange County, California and is not familiar with the area.

The girl’s mom told police she does not have a cellphone or any other form of communication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Jeannette Police at 724-527-4013 or Westmoreland County 911 at 724-836-1551.

