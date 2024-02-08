Major crash shuts down portion of Route 837 in Donora

DONORA, Pa. — A portion of a busy road in Donora is closed after a multi-vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

Washington County 911 told Channel 11 crews were called to Route 837 near the Donora Monessen Bridge at 1:13 p.m.

PennDOT said the following road closures are underway due to the crash:

Route 837 in both directions between Route 837 (Donora Road) and the Donora Monessen Bridge in Carroll Township.

Northbound Route 837 (McKean Avenue) between Walnut Street and Second Street in Donora Borough.

The closures are expected to last until 4 p.m., PennDOT said. The public is asked to seek alternate routes and use caution if traveling through the area.

This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest updates.

