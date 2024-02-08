Major crash shuts down portion of Route 837 in Donora

DONORA, Pa. — A portion of a busy road in Donora is closed after a multi-vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon.
Washington County 911 told Channel 11 crews were called to Route 837 near the Donora Monessen Bridge at 1:13 p.m.
PennDOT said the following road closures are underway due to the crash:
- Route 837 in both directions between Route 837 (Donora Road) and the Donora Monessen Bridge in Carroll Township.
- Northbound Route 837 (McKean Avenue) between Walnut Street and Second Street in Donora Borough.
The closures are expected to last until 4 p.m., PennDOT said. The public is asked to seek alternate routes and use caution if traveling through the area.
This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest updates.
