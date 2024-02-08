An inside look at a day in the life of a Pittsburgh Police crisis negotiator

PITTSBURGH — Content warning: We want to caution that this report addresses suicide and some of the details may be difficult for viewers.

You can’t miss the armored vehicles and SWAT. Right by their side, often overlooked, are specially trained members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

“We’re just there to kind of listen,” said Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Lieutenant Logan Hanley. “Respond to the emotion. Acknowledge that it could be a very frightening or frustrating situation for somebody to be in, but if they continue to talk with us and communicate, we can facilitate a peaceful outcome.”

Lieutenant Logan Hanley leads the department’s tactical negotiations team. It’s made up of about 25 people.

“We keep showing up because we have to,” said Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Detective Frank Niemiec.

Last Summer, Detective Frank Niemiec showed up at a home in the city’s Garfield neighborhood as sheriff’s deputies served an eviction notice.

“Unfortunately, that incident on Broad Street began with gunfire from the subject,” said Niemiec.

For more than six hours, Niemiec says they tried to make contact with Will Hardison as he fired thousands of rounds of ammunition.

“Throughout the entirety of it, we were actively engaged with trying to get him on the phone,” said Niemiec. “Trying to get through to him. Trying to open a dialogue that we could resolve that without anyone getting hurt. Himself included. And unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.”

That was just one of the 63 unexpected callouts for the tactical negotiations team in 2023. Then, another 40 times they assisted SWAT with serving warrants. Hanley says it’s really hard to quantify the success of the team even if the person comes out alive. Most of the time, they either go to jail or are committed to a psychiatric facility.

“It’s not like we won,” said Hanley. “It’s this person who has a very long road ahead of them, but they didn’t do anything as drastic and final as completing suicide that particular day, and it’s just relief. It really is. We’ve had people commit suicide in front of us. While we’re talking to them. And yeah, those stay with you.”

Hanley says they just have to trust the process, which was created by the FBI.

“There’s a very specific way that we talk to people, and that’s based on decades of research and experience in crisis negotiations from people all over the country,” said Hanley.

“Some of the techniques beyond simple active listening are recognizing that when people are in a highly emotional state their ability to be rational is decreased,” said Niemiec.

The negotiators do a deep dive into the person’s life and quickly try to learn which family members or friends they can bring into the situation to help decrease those emotions.

“And when their ability to be rational has come up, if we’ve been successful in creating a rapport with that person we can then influence a positive behavior change,” said Niemiec. “Just trying to come up with positive themes that might help the person in crisis realize that this doesn’t have to be the end.”

They strive for what most would call a win.

“It can be stressful,” said Niemiec. “It can be traumatic, but if not us then who.”

