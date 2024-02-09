Steelers’ Cam Heyward wins Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

LAS VEGAS — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is the winner of the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The award, which is often described as the NFL’s most prestigious accolade, is presented annually to a player who displays excellence on and off the field.

The award was established in 1970, but renamed in 1999 after Chicago Bears great Walter Payton.

Heyward gives back to Pittsburgh in many ways, like through his foundation that supports programs like Pittsburgh is Stronger than Cancer, Suiting Up for Success, the Caring Place and Voices of Hope Scholarship. Or, through “Cam’s Kindness Week” — where he reaches out to different factions of the community daily. He’s also branching out into mentoring youth.

He has been nominated for the award six times in total.

“To be named to the Walter Payton Man of the Year is truly a testament to the great support I’ve received by so many throughout the years as we strive to brighten the futures of young people through the Heyward House Foundation,” said Heyward. “I can’t say enough about the dedication of my family, the Heyward House staff, our partners and so many others along the way in ensuring that kids in Pittsburgh have access to the tools needed to build success as they head out into the world. When these kids win, we all win. Tonight is for them, and tomorrow our goal of uplifting children and families in need remains the same.”

Heyward receives a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

“We are so proud of Cam for not only earning this amazing achievement, but for all of the dedication and support he’s poured into the Pittsburgh community over his 13 years as a Steeler,” said Team President Art Rooney II. “We’ve considered him deserving of this honor for a long time, so to see him be recognized tonight is very special.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group