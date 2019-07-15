  • House to vote on rebuke of Trump over tweets about Democratic women

    By: Jamie Dupree

    Updated:

    As President Donald Trump on Monday intensified his criticism of a group of more liberal Democratic women lawmakers in Congress, Democrats announced they would bring a resolution to the House floor this week to condemn the President's weekend tweets, in which he said a the group of women should 'go back' to the countries they 'originally came from.'

    "The House cannot allow the President’s characterization of immigrants to our country to stand," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to fellow Democrats. 

    "Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the President’s xenophobic tweets," Pelosi added.

    The Speaker's announcement came as a handful of GOP lawmakers publicly criticized President Trump's tweets, which targeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (R-MI), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

    "Those tweets are racist and xenophobic," Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) said on CNN.

    "President Trump was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from," said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) in a written statement.

    "I urge our President immediately disavow his comments," said Rep. Pete Olson (R-TX).

    "Frankly I’m appalled by the President's tweets," said Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI). "There’s no excuse."

    Returning to Capitol Hill for the legislative work week, Democrats were furious.

    "Donald Trump's bigoted attacks over the weekend were intended to divide this country," said Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV).

    "Another vile, racist attack from the President," said Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

    But none of that slowed Mr. Trump.

    One Democrat, Rep. Al Green of Texas, announced that he would file articles of impeachment against the President - based just on his weekend tweets.

    “I will again, this month, bring impeachment to a vote on the Floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for bigotry in policy, harmful to our society,” Green said.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories