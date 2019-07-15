0 House to vote on rebuke of Trump over tweets about Democratic women

As President Donald Trump on Monday intensified his criticism of a group of more liberal Democratic women lawmakers in Congress, Democrats announced they would bring a resolution to the House floor this week to condemn the President's weekend tweets, in which he said a the group of women should 'go back' to the countries they 'originally came from.'

"The House cannot allow the President’s characterization of immigrants to our country to stand," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to fellow Democrats.

"Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the President’s xenophobic tweets," Pelosi added.

Pelosi announces House will consider a resolution condemning Trump's tweets against AOC & the Squad. "The House cannot allow the president's characterization of immigrants to our country to stand." Calls on Republicans to "join us in condemning the president's xenophobic tweets" — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) July 15, 2019

The Speaker's announcement came as a handful of GOP lawmakers publicly criticized President Trump's tweets, which targeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (R-MI), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

"Those tweets are racist and xenophobic," Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) said on CNN.

"President Trump was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from," said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) in a written statement.

"I urge our President immediately disavow his comments," said Rep. Pete Olson (R-TX).

"Frankly I’m appalled by the President's tweets," said Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI). "There’s no excuse."

.@RealDonaldTrump, we must be better than comments like these. I share the political frustrations with some members of the other party, but these comments are beneath leaders. https://t.co/4b8e5hlSZI — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) July 15, 2019

The Tweet President Trump posted over the weekend about fellow Members of Congress are not reflective of the values of the 1,000,000+ people in Texas 22. We are proud to be the most diverse Congressional district in America. I urge our President immediately disavow his comments. — Rep. Pete Olson (@RepPeteOlson) July 15, 2019

Frankly I'm appalled by the President's tweets. There's no excuse. Inflammatory rhetoric from both sides of the aisle that is used to divide us just isn't right. It's not helpful. We have too many challenges facing us... — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) July 15, 2019

Texas Republican Will Hurd to CNN's Christiane Amanpour: "Those tweets are racist, and xenophobic... It's also behavior that's unbecoming of the leader of the free world. He should be talking about things that unite, not divide us." — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 15, 2019

Returning to Capitol Hill for the legislative work week, Democrats were furious.

"Donald Trump's bigoted attacks over the weekend were intended to divide this country," said Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV).

"Another vile, racist attack from the President," said Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

But none of that slowed Mr. Trump.

"If you're not happy in the U.S., if you're complaining all the time, very simply, you can leave right now," Trump said, calling Nancy Pelosi "racist" for her comments on immigration policies showing he wants to "make America white again" pic.twitter.com/kPliBMngYG — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 15, 2019

President Trump defends his tweets attacking Democratic congresswomen of color: "If you're not happy here, then you can leave" https://t.co/fJsx8emrWk pic.twitter.com/tIwdO1dzfw — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2019

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

One Democrat, Rep. Al Green of Texas, announced that he would file articles of impeachment against the President - based just on his weekend tweets.

“I will again, this month, bring impeachment to a vote on the Floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for bigotry in policy, harmful to our society,” Green said.

