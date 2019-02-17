0 Once a big fan, Trump grouses again about Saturday Night Live

Just a few years after boasting that tickets for his appearance on Saturday Night Live were the “hardest to get in the history of this great show,” President Donald Trump on Sunday morning again expressed his unhappiness with his portrayal on the long time NBC comedy program, as he issued a familiar blast, saying the “RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.”

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC,” the President tweeted early on Sunday morning, before he left his Florida retreat at Mar-a-Lago for a round of golf, as Mr. Trump again complained about his treatment by the press.

“Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution?” the President tweeted, drawing criticism for seemingly threatening a comedy show over its choice of political satire.

While Mr. Trump did not specify what had earned his ire, Saturday Night Live began its latest show with actor Alec Baldwin portraying the President at his Friday news conference, where the President announced a national emergency to funnel money from the Pentagon into a border wall.

It was a different story for President Trump back in November of 2015, when his appearance helped the show’s ratings.

“Thank you to all of those who gave me such wonderful reviews for my performance,” the President said a few days after his NBC appearance – before many people gave him a serious chance to win the White House.

But by October of 2016 – as the election approached – the President did not like what he was seeing on Saturday Night Live, and that has kept going in 2017 and 2018 as well, no matter how many times he’s tuned in, or seen highlights aimed at him.

Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show – nothing funny at all. Equal time for us? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Like many, I don't watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told "no"), was great. He's leading the charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

A REAL scandal is the one sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC & Democrat spin machines like Saturday Night Live. It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials. Should be tested in courts, can't be legal? Only defame & belittle! Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2018

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

The President’s last two tweets – on Sunday morning, and back in December, both used the word “Collusion” in his attacks on Saturday Night Live as well.

It was different when he was Candidate Trump – in November of 2015.

Thank you to all of those who gave me such wonderful reviews for my performance on @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live. Best ratings in 4 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2015