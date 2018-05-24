0 President Trump scraps summit meeting with Kim Jong Un

After days of uncertainty about a planned June 12 summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump on Thursday told Kim in a letter that because of hostile statements from the Pyongyang regime in recent days, the summit in Singapore would not take place.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is in appropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” the President wrote in his letter to Kim.

The decision came as North Korean officials seemed to back away from public assurances that they would give up on their nuclear weapons program, which had been Mr. Trump’s demand from the start – as the President delivered a clear warning to Kim about a possible conflict.

“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used,” Mr. Trump wrote.

Here is the President’s letter to Kim Jong Un.

In the letter, Mr. Trump did not foreclose the possibility of meeting with Kim, but the move represented a major foreign policy setback for the President, who had made the case that his diplomatic efforts had brought dramatic changes to future U.S.-North Korean relations.

At a previously scheduled hearing on Capitol Hill, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo read the letter to Senators, and immediately faced criticism from some Democrats.

“The art of diplomacy is a lot harder than the art of the deal,” said Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ).