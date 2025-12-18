Man shot in face inside apartment in Westmoreland County

IRWIN, Pa. — A man was shot in the face inside an apartment in Westmoreland County late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Sweetbriar Drive in Irwin Borough around 11:30 p.m.

Police said that a man who had been shot in the face was taken to a hospital by private transportation. He was then flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shooting was not intentional, but the suspect believed to be involved fled the scene. He was found around two hours later in Somerset by state police after a Be On The Lookout was issued by Irwin Police.

Jason Powell, 23, is facing charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault. He was arraigned on Thursday.

