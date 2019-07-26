0 Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Mission of Mercy

One of the largest free dental clinics in the state is happening in Pittsburgh. The Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is hosting the two-day event, which offers everything from cleanings to dental surgeries to all income levels.

The event is driven by its 1,400 volunteers, who make us proud to be from Pittsburgh.

The PPG Paints Arena floor is where we usually watch pucks and Pens, but on Friday, it transformed into the state's largest dental clinic. From cleanings, to root canals and even oral surgery, the patients are getting treatment for free.

"I'm getting a tooth pulled," said Steven Stein, of Scott Township.

Fourteen hundred dental volunteers treat more than 1,000 people each year. The event is headed by co-founder Dr. Daniel Pituch and the company, Teletracking.

Pituch said our area is very supportive. "Because of the community support financially, we are able to support 200 local dentists who are also volunteering their time. They've closed their offices and are here."

Other Mission of Mercy events happen across the country in every state, but Pituch said the Pittsburgh one is the biggest.

"Many of my colleagues have a difficult time doing an event like this because the community doesn't support these kinds of events," said Pituch. "People don't care about one another as they do in Pittsburgh, it's the people in Pittsburgh that really make it special."

Those seeking treatment said they are beyond thankful for all those involved because without this event, they would never get treatment.

"A lot of people need this work that can't afford it, and this helps them move forward in their life with bigger smiles," laughed Stein.

The Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is making us proud to be from Pittsburgh.

The event runs July 26 and 27 starting at 7 a.m. Patients looking to be treated should enter at the Highmark Gate at PPG Paints Arena. The clinic is open to ages 2 and above. No appointment is necessary, but it is first come first served until capacity is reached. Patients can only have one procedure a day. You can learn more about the event by visiting their website here: https://mompgh.org/

© 2019 Cox Media Group.