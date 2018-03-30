  • Proud to be from Pittsburgh: The Strand Cafe

    Updated:

    A café opened in downtown Zelienople in Butler County, but there is a twist. 

    It is an extension of the Strand Theater next door. However, what makes this café different is the people who serve the customers. 

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11’s Peggy Finnegan takes us inside the café run entirely by students that makes us proud to be from Pittsburgh, for 11 News starting at 6 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Proud to be from Pittsburgh: The Strand Cafe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Veterans Leadership Program

  • Headline Goes Here

    Proud to be from Pittsburgh: Steel Chef