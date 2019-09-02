Quickest arrest ever: Credit card thief busted by officer behind him in line

MEDICINE HAT, Alberta - A man tried to pay for a drink with a stolen credit card right in front of a uniformed police officer.
A clerk at a convenience store in southern Alberta saw that the card was flagged because the readout on the card reader said it had been stolen.
The read out on the machine also said, "Call the police."
The clerk told the officer about the situation and the officer took the card and immediately arrested the man.
Store owner Clayton Stevens said it was the quickest arrest he'd ever seen.
The officer, a 20-year veteran, said he had been called to the area because of a report of a suspicious person.
The officer said he believed the suspicious person was the customer.
He said he thought it was pretty funny that the man's arrest was caught on tape.
