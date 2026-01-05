Pittsburgh Steelers win AFC North in wild finish over Ravens, 26-24

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

It sure wasn’t pretty, but when it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, it rarely is. In a game fitting of the description of the first win-or-go-home AFC North title game, the homestead Steelers battled their way to a 26-24 victory over the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers led the Steelers down the field with under two minutes to play, leading one more vintage scoring drive in what might have been the final game of the his career. With the Steelers trailing by four, Rodgers got the Steelers into scoring range and the connected with Calvin Austin III on a 26-yard score with just under a minute to play.

But the drama was nowhere near over yet. Veteran Steelers kicker Chris Boswell missed the extra point — his first such miss of the season — giving the Ravens a chance to win the game with a last-second field goal.

Click here to read more on SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group