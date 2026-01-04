Downed wires put 4,000 people without power in Allegheny County

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Thousands in Allegheny County are without power due to downed wires.

West Penn Power’s outage map shows that around 4,000 people are without power in Upper St. Clair and Bethel Park.

The Bethel Park Police Department says the widespread outage is due to multiple wires being down.

Several roads are also closed because of the incident, including Bethel Church Road between Drake and Alton, and McMurray Road in front of St. Louise Church.

All Bethel Park facilities, including the community center, are also closed because of the outage.

Police have not said when roads may reopen. West Penn Power expects service to be back by 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

