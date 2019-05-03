Rita's celebrates National Italian Ice Day with free start to weekend

Grab a free Italian ice frozen treat at Rita's Italian Ice to kick off your weekend.
Rita's is rewarding customers who download the company's app with a free regular Italian ice Friday.
It's to celebrate Italian Ice Day, officially declared as a holiday in Pennsylvania, where Rita's is headquartered, but customers nationwide can get in on the freebie from noon to 9 p.m.
The chain is also launching Rita's Big Ice-dea Sweepstakes on its Facebook page. Fans can submit ideas for the perfect flavor of Italian ice now through June 7, and one lucky winner will receive free Italian ice for a whole year.
