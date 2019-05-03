  • Bees surprise workers clearing massive tree that landed on cars

    PITTSBURGH - A massive tree fell across a street in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood early Friday morning.

    The tree crashed down about 1 a.m. on Shady Avenue at Northumberland Street. It uprooted in the front yard of a home.

    As the tree fell, it lifted part of a cement walkway to the home and brought down wires. It landed on at least two cars across the street, damaging four in total.

    While crews worked to remove the tree, they encountered bees inside it.

