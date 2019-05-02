PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health Department has confirmed additional cases of measles.
One case had been confirmed earlier this week, and people who shopped at two grocery stores in the Shadyside area were alerted to possible exposure.
Health officials said there are four additional cases, all from the same family. Two of the people have not reportedly had any public exposures.
One of the patients visited the Enterprise Rental Car at 2260 Babcock Blvd. on Wednesday, May 1, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on. Anyone who was there until 5 p.m. may have potentially been exposed.
The final patient's only public exposure was believed to be at Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday, April 16 between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Those most at risk are infants younger than 1-year-old, those who have not been vaccinated and people from parts of the world where there are low vaccination rates.
Allegheny County has a greater than 95 percent vaccination rate.
