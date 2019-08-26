  • Robbers get away with $4 million in jewelry in broad daylight in New York heist

    NEW YORK CITY - A $4 million jewelry heist--in broad daylight!

    It sounded like a scene of an action movie, but New York police said the $4 million heist happened Sunday afternoon and was caught on camera. 

    Police said the three men walked into the Avianne and Company jewelry store and posed as customers. 

    But instead of buying, they tied up the employees with zip ties and duct tape, then stole millions of dollars from the popular store. 

    The thieves can be seen on the video waving guns and pointing them at several employees who are tied up on the floor. 

    No one was seriously hurt.

    None of the robbers wore masks and police got a pretty good look at their faces.  
     

     

