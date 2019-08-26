Robbers get away with $4 million in jewelry in broad daylight in New York heist

NEW YORK CITY - A $4 million jewelry heist--in broad daylight!
It sounded like a scene of an action movie, but New York police said the $4 million heist happened Sunday afternoon and was caught on camera.
Police said the three men walked into the Avianne and Company jewelry store and posed as customers.
TRENDING NOW:
- Youth football game leads to shootout between people in two cars, chase; innocent woman shot
- Customer service rep more than 800 miles away saves man having stroke on phone call
- High school football player suffers severe brain injury during game
- VIDEO: Newlyweds killed in crash after ceremony
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
But instead of buying, they tied up the employees with zip ties and duct tape, then stole millions of dollars from the popular store.
The thieves can be seen on the video waving guns and pointing them at several employees who are tied up on the floor.
No one was seriously hurt.
None of the robbers wore masks and police got a pretty good look at their faces.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}