A wild chase ended with an innocent woman shot and an SUV crashing into a home Sunday night, according to police.
Police were dispatched to Commonwealth Avenue at Duquesne Place around 1:45 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a woman in her early 30s shot in the lower leg.
The woman who was shot was walking home from the store, police said, and is expected to recover.
Witnesses told police that a car was chasing an SUV on Commonwealth Avenue toward West Mifflin and at least one person was firing a gun at the other vehicle.
The driver of the SUV lost control farther up the street and crashed into a home in West Mifflin, police said. Two men, Deontae Boyd and Tyrell Brown, fled from the SUV, but were arrested after a brief chase.
When police questioned Brown, he said there was some sort of issue at a youth football game in Duquesne earlier in the day and they left, but as they were driving in Rankin, they claimed a man in a car started following and shooting at them.
They sped off before crashing, and hours later, the car that they claim the shots were coming from was found full of bullet holes along Lincoln Avenue.
Police said one of the men was wanted and the other had a "substantial quantity" of suspected heroin on him. Both are currently in the Allegheny County Jail.
