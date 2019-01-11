Robotic diagonal smart parking garage increases capacity by 60%

CHONGQING, China - Parking just got a little easier for some motorists in China with what could best be described as a robotic valet.
Technically, it's called a "diagonal smart parking garage," and it's the first of its kind.
It works like this: Drivers park their vehicles on a platform and then go on their way. The machine takes over from there, lifting the vehicle both horizontally and vertically and automatically placing it in an available parking space.
TRENDING NOW:
- Softball coach charged with sending nude photos to underage student
- CDC: Americans not having enough babies to replace ourselves
- Sheriff: Missing teen Jayme Closs found alive, suspect in custody
- VIDEO: Police seek help in identifying pair wanted in attempted burglary
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
When it's time to retrieve the vehicle, the same thing happens in reverse. The platform brings it back to the driver, who can then drive away without having to back up.
The system is able to increase the capacity of parking garages by 60 percent.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}