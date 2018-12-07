0 Ryan Homes sales rep found dead in model home

HANOVER, Md. - Police recruits emptied out of a bus and began searching the field for clues outside a model home in the upscale Shipley Homestead community of Hanover. A day earlier, a 911 call led to a gruesome discovery inside a model home there.

When officers got inside the model home, they found the body of a 33-year-old man. He was identified as Steven Wilson and he had apparent upper body trauma. Inside the home, police say they found signs of a struggle, and investigators turned up a number of pieces of evidence during a search of the neighborhood.

TRENDING NOW:

Justin Musterman just moved into the neighborhood this week and said Wilson was the one who handed over his keys when he visited the model built by Ryan Homes. "They just recently changed them out. The lady who was selling here before had moved over across the street to the other development, and he just started," Musterman told WMAR.

For now, police have a mystery on their hands, and they're awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine Wilson's cause of death.

"It's very tragic. This man was trying to work, trying to earn a paycheck for his family, when somebody came into his place of business and murdered him. We still don't know the motive. We don't know if this was targeted. We don't know if it was random. We don't know if it was a case of mistaken identity," said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

What they do know is that someone killed Wilson and left the new community with plenty of contractors, residents and prospective homeowners coming and going without raising any suspicion.

"It's a brand new development. It's a pretty nice community," said Musterman. "It's right across from the military base and the NSA. I can't imagine why anything would happen over here."



CNN/WMAR