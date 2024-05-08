From verbal abuse to physical assaults, Channel 11 digs into concern of violence against teachers

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is digging into the growing concern of violence against teachers.

From verbal abuse to physical assaults, teachers face overwhelming challenges in the classrooms.

We surveyed teachers in eight different states to gauge their sense of safety in class.

See how Pittsburgh compares. The results are eye-opening - Thursday morning on Channel 11 Morning News at 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group