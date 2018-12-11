0 Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested, found with gunshot wound

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a man who was found inside his home late Monday night in Moon Township, authorities said.

Police and paramedics responded about 10:45 p.m. to a home on McKinney Drive after the victim called 911. He said he had been stabbed and fired a gun at the attacker.

First responders found 48-year-old Thomas Garner suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Just after 11 p.m., Carnegie police were called to the parking lot of a CVS on Chestnut Street, where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The man, 34-year-old Timothy Pauley, was identified as the person who stabbed Garner.

Before he was identified at the suspect in the stabbing, Pauley claimed he was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the CVS parking lot, police said.

Pauley later admitted to having known Garner for a while, having previously worked together, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, Pauley said he was invited to Garner’s home Monday night with the understanding that he might be paid for sex.

Pauley told police he was nervous because Garner’s house was dark when he arrived, so he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and put it in his pocket, the complaint said.

Pauley said Garner fired a gun at him after he declined a sexual proposition, the complaint said. He then grabbed the knife from his pocket and stabbed Garner.

After running from the home, Pauley said he got into his car and drove to Carnegie, where he called 911 and made up the story about being robbed, the complaint said.

Pauley is charged with homicide, tampering with evidence and false reports to law enforcement. He will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail when he is released from the hospital.

