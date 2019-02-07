School bus driver accused of watching porn on the job

SHAMONG, N.J. - A New Jersey school bus driver is suspended from his job and facing charges after students told their parents he was watching porn on his phone. It happened Monday morning at Indian Mills Elementary in Shamong Township.
Two students told their parents, who reported to police that driver Franck Lafortune, 64, was looking at porn while the bus was parked. Detectives with New Jersey state police conducted an investigation and charged Lafortune with providing obscenity to minors.
Garden State Transportation, which provides busing for the school, would not return KYW's request for comment and attempts to reach Lafortune were unsuccessful.
While the school district is deferring all questions to state police, they did provide us a statement saying: "Please be advised that the driver has been suspended from Garden State Transportation and will have no further involvement with our school district. The safety of our students, staff and community is not at risk."
Lafortune has been released pending a court appearance.
CNN/KYW
