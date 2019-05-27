0 Senior citizens go zip lining through Poconos

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A group of brave senior citizens are proving you're never too old for adventure. The senior citizens faced their fears and went zip lining in the Poconos.

Strapped in tight and taking flight, the seniors held on as they zip lined across Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville. One of those brave souls was first-timer, Ruth Marshall.

"Someone told me I could do it. I am only 97, so I figured I could do it," Marshall told WNEP.

The seniors came all the way from a retirement community in Bucks County. For the past three years, they have come to Camelback Mountain Adventures with one goal in mind: zip lining.

"Actually one resident said out of the blue, 'I always wanted to zip line.' And we were all like, what? And so, we had to make it happen," said Karen Dolar, of Wesley Enhanced Living.

This was Claire Bamford's first time zip lining and she's looking forward to the next time, "Just let out a little yell when it started but then I enjoyed the view."

Richard Miller said this experience was similar to his days as a paratrooper, but a lot calmer.

"The view is unbelievable at the top and coming down it was really fun."

"I was afraid of heights and I thought I would be frightened, but I felt perfectly safe. I did not feel a flutter of fear," said Marshall.

The group said facing their fears led to an experience they won't soon forget.



CNN/WNEP