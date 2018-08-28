Spanish city debuts the 'Running of the Ball'

MATAELPINO, Spain - A town in Spain replaced its running of the bulls with the running of the ball.
The town leaders of Mataelpino, just west of Madrid, said too many people were getting hurt by the bulls.
The event is called "Boloencierro," a word made up from "bolo," for ball, and "encierro," for bull run.
So if you want to be a real-life Indiana Jones, this is the place. You can run down a steep fenced-in road chased by a 550-pound polystyrene ball.
Or maybe not. After the first run this year, organizers are re-thinking their decision because the ball hit one of the runners and seriously injured him.
NBC
