BROWNSVILLE, Pa. - Police in and around Brownsville are looking for a man they say attempted to abduct a child Monday night.
According to police, the suspect was a white man with gray hair. He did not have glasses or facial hair.
The man was said to be driving an all white cargo van with white bumpers and tinted windows. The license plate is unknown.
The attempted abduction happened on North Side, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Police at 724-785-5761.
Channel 11 is in contact with police to learn more information. Tune in to 11 at 11 for the latest details.
