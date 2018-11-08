  • Splashy ending to California police pursuit

    ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - One man is in custody after leading authorities in California on a high-speed chase Monday. 

    Aerial footage from the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division shows a gray BMW driving over an embankment and splashing into the water. 

    The driver then exits the vehicle and puts his hands up as a sign of surrender, the footage shows. But after ignoring officer's commands to swim ashore, a highway patrol officer was forced to get into the water to arrest him.

    It's not clear if the suspect suffered any injuries during the crash. 
     

     
     

