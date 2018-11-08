Splashy ending to California police pursuit

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - One man is in custody after leading authorities in California on a high-speed chase Monday.
Aerial footage from the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division shows a gray BMW driving over an embankment and splashing into the water.
TRENDING NOW:
- White House suspends CNN's Acosta after Trump confrontation
- Teenagers with stun gun rob woman outside Magee-Womens Hospital
- Mother claims bus is dropping kids off hours after school lets out
- VIDEO: Fire spreads to multiple mobile homes
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The driver then exits the vehicle and puts his hands up as a sign of surrender, the footage shows. But after ignoring officer's commands to swim ashore, a highway patrol officer was forced to get into the water to arrest him.
It's not clear if the suspect suffered any injuries during the crash.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}