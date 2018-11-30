0 Students bully university's 'Charlie Brown' Christmas tree

SCRANTON, Penn. - Complaints about the Christmas tree at a Pennsylvania university have permeated the student body. They don't think it's as big as last year's tree and even started calling it a "Charlie Brown tree." The school's president has fired back.

Some University of Scranton students say a star on top and all the lights in the world can't help. This year's campus Christmas tree leaves much to be desired.

Alec Sullivan told WNEP, "At first, when I saw the tree, I'm not going to lie, I was a little bit disappointed."

TRENDING NOW:

The evergreen has become the campus punching bag. Students say the school set the bar high in previous years. This one pales in comparison.

"I'm actually a student officer so I've heard from my other workmates that it was really big last year. Since I'm a freshman I don't really have much to compare it to, but, it is a little bit sad that it's smaller this year," said Simone Vanderlee.

Students have dubbed it Scranton's Charlie Brown Tree. The title is making the rounds on social media.

"I'm on the lacrosse team, so a lot of the girls put on their Snapchats, 'Oh, we got a Charlie Brown tree this year,'" said Amanda Whelan.

The University of Scranton president thought the Christmas tree controversy could be a teachable moment. All the complaints about the tree prompted a campus-wide email from the president, Father Scott Pilarz, where he reminds the students at the Jesuit university: "Central to the message of Christmas is that God loves us unconditionally, with all of our imperfections." Father Pilarz even quotes Linus in his message to the students: "Maybe this tree just needs a little love."

Until the lights are turned on, students don't expect to be impressed. But if you know the ending to the television classic, "A Charlie Brown Christmas," it all works out for the tree in the end. Pilarz wraps up his message saying, "If there is any community that could love this tree, then it is ours."

The university bought the tree from a different farm this year.



CNN/WNEP