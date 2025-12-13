Snowfall through area will cause dangerous driving conditions; biggest impact this evening

Snow is moving through the area and will lead to dangerous driving conditions. Snow will cover roads and reduce visibility. The most impactful snow will fall this evening from about 5-11 p.m. tonight before the steadiest snow tapers off.

Much of the area will see 3-6 inches of snow, with the highest amounts south and east of Pittsburgh. Isolated double-digit totals are possible over the ridgetops of eastern Westmoreland and Fayette counties, which include the ski resorts.

Behind the snow, wind chills will drop below zero late tonight and could be as cold as -10 degrees Sunday morning. In addition to the snow tonight, lake effect snow showers will kick up Sunday, especially north of Pittsburgh, where additional snow accumulation is expected.

The cold will stay in place for the start of the work week, but temperatures will rise back above freezing by midweek with rain in the forecast.

