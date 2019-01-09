Study: First impression stereotypes formed by body shapes

DALLAS, Texas - New research from the University of Texas in Dallas suggests people often form first impressions from someone's body shape. A group of doctoral students under the guidance of Dr. Alice O'Toole asked more than 70 people to judge 140 different body shapes.
Thinner models were perceived as easy-going, extroverted and self-confident, while fuller-figured models were perceived as simple-minded, careless, even irritable. Participants in the study consistently associated generally less positive characteristics to someone heavier.
O'Toole told KXAS that, "These stereotypes develop so young. I think we spoonfeed children, from cartoons and characters, that, 'Cinderella' looks a certain way and acts a certain way, and 'Cruella Deville' looks a certain way and acts a certain way. I don't think we are born with these stereotypes. I think society trains them with the images we get presented and the associated characteristics."
Not all assumptions were negative. Curvier figures were also deemed as trustworthy and easy-going, traits O'Toole describes as those that don't require much energy.
The researchers say they hope the study will help others to be more mindful of their own judgment habits.
NBC/KXAS
