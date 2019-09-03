Study: Pittsburgh is not the worst city to drive in

Despite what some people may think, Pittsburgh is not the worst city to drive in, or the best one for that matter.
According to WalletHub, the top three best cities to drive in are Raleigh, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; and Lincoln, Nebraska, respectively.
Pittsburgh comes in at number 61 in the study, in which WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 30 factors, like gas prices, annual hours in congested traffic and the average parking cost.
Philadelphia; Oakland, California; and Detroit are named the worst three cities to drive in, with Detroit at the bottom.
Check out the full study on wallethub.com.
