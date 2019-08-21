  • Study suggests people who use more emojis get more dates

    Updated:

    Researchers think emojis might be the answer to a better dating life.

    A study published in the journal PLOS ONE suggests people who flirt using emojis get more dates.

    Researchers with Indiana University's Kinsey Institute and Illinois' Lake Forest College were behind the report.

    They asked more than 5,300 single Americans whether they used emojis. 38 percent said they never do, but 28 percent said they used them regularly.

    The researchers found those who used emojis more frequently actually went on more dates over the last year.

    The scientists said those emoji users also engaged in sexual activity more often.
     

     

