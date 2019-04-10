0 SUV crashes into gym, throwing man who was on treadmill

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Dramatic video shows the moment a car crashed through the window of a gym in Culver City last month. Amazingly, the victim walked away from the close call with only minor injuries.

"I was looking forward to another workout, and I got one," Samuel Kiwasz told KTLA. "It was really scary. I like saw my life flash before me." Kiwasz never expected his regular trip to the gym to become a nightmare.

Kiwasz had just arrived at Anytime Fitness, but seconds after stepping onto the treadmill, a red Mercedes SUV slammed through the window in front of him, throwing Kiwasz to the ground. "As I was flying back, I saw the treadmill coming at me, so I twisted to the side to avoid being crushed," said Kiwasz.

Gym manager Nick Vierra ran to help. "It shook the whole building immediately when it entered. I'm looking to see if there are any more victims. There's nobody there," Vierra said.

Vierra noticed the female driver get out of her car. "From what I hear, it's pretty normal for people to be out of sorts after an accident like that," said Vierra. "She did have a little bit of a lack of concern. From what I hear, that's pretty normal."

The woman, who wasn't wearing any shoes, returned to her car and opened the door. Vierra says that's when an off-duty police officer sprang into action. "My friend who is a cop, he actually prevented her from entering the vehicle. The vehicle was still running. So it was a little bit of a concern," Vierra said.

Incredibly, Kiwasz suffered only minor injuries, an outcome he knows could have been much worse. "When you go through something like that, you learn that life is a gift and to cherish every moment, and I guess it wasn't my time," said Kiwasz.

As for the female driver, there is no word as to whether any charges will be filed against her, but witnesses say she is cooperating with police.



