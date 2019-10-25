  • Free bus rides offered to, from Tree of Life Memorial Service

    PITTSBURGH - If you're planning to attend the Tree of Life Memorial Service at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland, the Port Authority is offering free bus rides.

    Agency officials said bus routes 61A, 61B, 61C, 61D, 71A, 71B, 71C and 71D will be free between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. 

    The Port Authority is also offering extra trips on the 61D and 71D bus routes.

