3 taken to hospital after building fire in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in an early morning fire at an old apartment building in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood.

The fire broke out at the building in the 300 block of North Negley Avenue around 1:19 a.m.

When our crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke was pouring from the second floor.

Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 that three people were taken to a hospital from the scene. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire remains under investigation.

