    PITTSBURGH - A memorial service will be held later this month for the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting.

    The service will be held Oct. 27, one year since the attack.

    If you are unable to attend the service, you can still take part. By signing up for Pause with Pittsburgh (CLICK HERE), a text message will be sent at the start of the service with a link to join it virtually.

    You will also have an opportunity to submit a message of solidarity by text message.

