PITTSBURGH - A memorial service will be held later this month for the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting.
The service will be held Oct. 27, one year since the attack.
Related Headlines
If you are unable to attend the service, you can still take part. By signing up for Pause with Pittsburgh (CLICK HERE), a text message will be sent at the start of the service with a link to join it virtually.
You will also have an opportunity to submit a message of solidarity by text message.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
RELATED:
- 11 killed, 6 injured in attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue
- Timeline of events at Tree of Life Synagogue shooting
- Life after the Tree of Life synagogue attack
- First responders to Tree of Life shooting presented with quilts
- What we know about the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre honored in Capitol
- Pittsburgh City Council names Oct. 27 in memory of Tree of Life shooting victims
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}