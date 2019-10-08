PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is honoring the victims of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, naming Oct. 27 “Remember. Repair. Together. Day.”
The proclamation was made Tuesday by the Pittsburgh City Council in memory of the 11 people who lost their lives on one of the darkest days in Pittsburgh’s history.
Family and friends of the victims stood with Councilwoman Erika Strassburger as the announcement was made. Mayor Bill Peduto was also in attendance.
