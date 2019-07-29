  • First responders to Tree of Life shooting presented with quilts

    PITTSBURGH - First responders injured in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting were honored for their bravery Monday morning. 

    On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman killed 11 people and injured several others, including first responders.  

    Six quilts were presented to those first responders at the Pittsburgh Police Department's Zone 4 station.

    The quilts were created by quilting guilds across the area.

    Each quilt was made from hundreds of fabrics, representing the diversity of Pittsburgh, and how the city can work together for good.

