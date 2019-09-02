Target, Walmart offer deals to encourage replacement of outgrown child car seats

September is National Baby Safety Month, and stores are offering deals to encourage people to recycle old car seats.
Participating Walmart stores are offering a $30 gift card if you bring in your child's outgrown car seat. The promotion runs Sept. 16 through Sept. 30.
If you recycle your kid's car seat at Target, you can get a 20 percent discount coupon for a new seat, stroller or other select baby gear.
That promotion runs from Sept. 3 to Sept. 13.
