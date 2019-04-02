0 Teacher sues for gender discrimination after losing her job over topless selfie

BELLPORT, N.Y. - A New York state middle school teacher filed a $3 million lawsuit against her former employer. Math teacher Lauren Miranda says she was improperly let go because of a topless photo she'd sent privately to someone she was dating.

A student somehow got hold of the photo and began circulating it, but she says that's not her fault and she shouldn't be punished for it. She says the topless selfie is a picture she never expected would go public or even be seen by students in her school district. Miranda was fired from the South Country School District last week.

"That picture was never posted. How it got out is the million-dollar question," Miranda told News 12 Long Island. "My career has been ruined, my reputation has been tarnished and I have been stigmatized."

Miranda says she texted the photo to her partner at the time, another teacher in the district, more than two years ago. She has no idea how a student now was able to get a copy and share it.

Her attorney calls what the school did discrimination. "Anytime a man has ever exposed his chest no one has commented or had any problem with it whatsoever. But when a woman displays her chest, as happened here, she gets fired from her job," said John Ray.

In a statement to News 12 Long Island, South Country's superintendent says "The district does not comment on active litigation."

Some middle school parents are talking. "It is a sad state of affairs. It's a shame really, for the school, for the teacher, for everyone involved," said Karen Ann Hawkins.

Miranda says she loved working at Bellport Middle School and, through her attorney, says she would be willing to drop this lawsuit if she was reinstated. However, she says as of now the superintendent has told her that's not happening. "He said, 'How can I put you in front of a classroom where boys would be able to pull out their phone and look at this image of you?'" said Miranda.

While the lawsuit progresses, Miranda says she is actively looking for other teaching jobs in other districts.



CNN/News 12 Long Island