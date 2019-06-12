Texas governor signs law allowing kids to operate lemonade stands

Police will soon be banned from shutting down children's lemonade stands in Texas.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law on Monday, before posting a short video to social media.
The law targets local health codes and neighborhood rules that intentionally or unintentionally ban the stands or require permits for them to operate.
The law was inspired by a 2015 case in east Texas.
Two sisters were reportedly trying to raise money for Father's Day when police closed their stand because they did not have a "peddler's permit."
The new lemonade stand law goes into effect Sept. 1.
